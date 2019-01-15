Progress being made on new Kadampa Buddhist Temple

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Construction is well under way on the Kadampa World Peace Temple located 9.5 miles east of Williams.

The temple is being built by the International Kadampa Retreat Center (IKRC) Grand Canyon, which has been part of the William community since July 2017.

The temple will be adorned with symbols of world peace and contain an eight-foot Buddha statue among other statues and artwork, all gilded and painted by international Kadampa artists. It will seat nearly 1,000 people and host many programs throughout the year to appeal to a range of guests. IKRC said the temple is open to the public and invites residents and visitors to enjoy a peaceful atmosphere away from the distractions of everyday life, surrounded by an environment of natural beauty.

The project team includes JWA Architects and BEC Construction, both located in Flagstaff. The temple is scheduled to open in fall 2019, it will be the fifth Kadampa World Peace Temple organized by the New Kadampa Tradition.

IKRC offers weekly meditation classes and a rotation of courses and retreats throughout the year. More information about IKRC is available at www.meditationinnorthernarizona.com.