Obituary: Estrellita "Lita" Ebersole

Estrellita "Lita" Taguba Ebersole passed away Jan. 12, 2019. Lita was born March 26, 1947. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 19. The family thanks you for your love and support during this difficult time and extends an invitation to join them for a celebration of Lita's life over lunch in the Church's Crossan Hall immediately following the service. A full obituary will be in next week's Williams News and updated online.