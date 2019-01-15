Obituary: Estrellita "Lita" Ebersole

Estrellita "Lita" Taguba Ebersole passed away Jan. 12, 2019. Lita was born March 26, 1947. A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 19. The family thanks you for your love and support during this difficult time and extends an invitation to join them for a celebration of Lita's life over lunch in the Church's Crossan Hall immediately following the service. A full obituary will be in next week's Williams News and updated online.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.