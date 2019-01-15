Happy Birthday: Elenore Nord to celebrate 100th

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Elenor Nord, or Mickey to her friends, has a big reason to celebrate Jan. 20 — she turns 100 years old.

There will be a birthday party for her as family and friends gather at her home in northwest Williams to celebrate with her.

Although not originally from Williams, Mickey has lived in the community for the past 10 years and has made the ponderosa pine forest her home.

After leaving Chicago 40 years ago, Mickey and her husband headed to warmer climes in Mesa where they lived for 30 years before coming to Williams.

“My husband was a bus mechanic in Chicago and he was always cold,” she said. “He said ‘I want to go somewhere warm where I can wear shorts.’”

Mickey is the mother of Dan Nord, and mother-in-law of Paula Nord, both of Williams.

“Paula takes good care of me, along with Carol (West),” Mickey said.

Mickey’s sister Adeline moved to Mesa around the same time as Mickey and lived there until her death at the age of 90.

“One sister lived to be 90 and my other sister was 93,” Mickey said about the longevity in her family. “My dad was 92. Unfortunately my brother died at 74 — he smoked a pipe.”

Mickey said it was difficult to watch family and friends pass away as she has grown older.

“I have an aunt who lives in Denver and is 102 years old,” Mickey said. “She has been trying to find relatives but they have all passed away. Mine are all gone, it’s tough.”

Mickey said she misses the warm weather in Mesa but likes living with her family in Williams, and looks forward to sharing her birthday with family and friends. Anyone wishing to join in the celebration can contact West at (928) 637-4480.