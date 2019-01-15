Grant workshop now open to non-profits

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — In preparation for its annual competitive grants processes, the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) of Flagstaff invites representatives of Tuba City, Page and Williams area nonprofit organizations, public schools, municipalities and tribal entities to attend one of three upcoming grant application workshops.

The workshops will take place in Page, Williams and Flagstaff.

Topics to be discussed at the workshops include an overview of the ACF online grants portal, eligibility requirements, elements of an effective application and the Northern Arizona Community Healthcare Grant.

Attendance is highly encouraged for any organization wishing to apply for grants. Each workshop will present the same information. The workshop takes place Feb. 13 from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Church, Walker Hall in Williams. RSVP online at NAZGrants0213eventbrite.com

The 2019 competitive grants process will begin March 4, with final applications due no later than 4 p.m. March 29. More information about the grants process is available at www.azfoundation.org/grants.