Gas prices drop across the U.S. in January

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — According to a Lundberg Survey, the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 12 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.31.

In Williams, that average sits at $2.70, according to three different gas station prices within city limits reported via gasbuddy.com. The cheapest of those pumps Jan. 14 was Love’s at $2.65, while others hit $2.75.

The gasbuddy.com website relies on users to check in and report a gas price at a local pump. All of the local prices above had an average check-in time of about 2 hours from about noon Sunday.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that falling crude oil costs are the main reason for the decrease at the pump.

The average gas price has dropped 66 cents over the past 3-1/2 months.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.46 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $1.80 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel fell 9 cents over the past three weeks, to $3.03.

The Associated Press contributed to this report