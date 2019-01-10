Williams 911: week of Jan. 9

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others)—
• Officers responded to trespass on Rodgers ,subject removed;
• Officers assisted lifeline on Sherman;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Airport;
• Officers responded to intoxicated subject refusing to leave bar, female removed;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66;
• Officers conducted welfare check on suicidal subject at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Edison;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers arrested a female for possession of narcotic drugs after traffic stop on Route 66;
• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant at local hotel after responding to disturbance call;
• Officers assisted lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;
• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel;
• Officers arrested a male for fictitious plates on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took report of credit card scam on Route 66;
• Officers investigated non injury accident at Kaibab Lake turn off;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;
• Officers responded to male staggering and falling on Seventh Street, intoxicated male taken home and turned over to responsible party;
• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues;
• Oficers assisted citizen who was locked out of her house on Hereford;
• Officers arrested a male for a felony warrant absconding probation on Route 66;
• Officers arrested a male for two city warrants on Hereford;
• Officers responded to intoxicated female falling in street on Route 66, transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on First Street;
• Officers responded to wrong way parking on Fulton;
• Officers responded to semi parked in residential on Fulton;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Newton;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to missing person, subject found;
• Officers conducted civil stand by, child custody exchange on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Rodeo Road;
• Officers arrested a male for fictitious plates on Railroad, cited and released;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subject trespassed;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grant, snow related;
• Officers responded to several slide offs and stuck motorist;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Hancock Avenue;
• Officers took report of suspicious activity at local hotel;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows;
• Officers took private property accident report at local hotel;
• Officers issued 15 citation and gave out 56 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Information provided by Williams Police Department
