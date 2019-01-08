Winter storm leaves snowy signature across the Grand Canyon

Jump to content
The South Rim (right) was also blanketed in snow, even far down into the inner canyon. (Photo/Michael Quinn, NPS)
An early January snowstorm left several inches of snow in places that down’t typically see the white stuff.
An early snowstorm leaves the Grand Canyon Skywalk on the Hualapai Reservation covered in white powder. (Photos courtesy of Grand Canyon West)
