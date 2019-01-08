Williams Vikings rout Joseph City at home

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Vikings returned from Christmas break with a vengeance as they handed the Joseph City basketball team two solid losses Jan. 5.

The Lady Vikings soundly thumped Joseph City 61-27, while the Vikings boys team handed the Wildcats their first regional loss, 75-64.

The Lady Vikings dominated from the get-go as they pulled in 17 points to the Wildcats five points in the first quarter. They continued the onslaught outscoring the Wildcats 18-5, 16-13 and 10-3 in the remaining quarters.

Sydnee Mortensen and Maegen Ford led the scoring for the Lady Vikes with 18 and 17 points respectively.

Ford went 3 for 3 on 3-point shots and Mortensen followed with 2 for 3.

Mortensen led in rebounds with six, and Amaryssa Orozco followed with five.

The Vikings boys team took control early in their game, pulling in 17 to the Wildcats 11 in the first quarter. The Vikings continued the momentum outscoring the Wildcats 17-15 in the second, 19-18 in the third and 22-20 in the fourth.

The win brought the Vikings to 2-1 in the region and 7-10 in the 1A Conference.

The Vikings next face Grand Canyon Jan. 8 on the road, and then return home to face Anthem Prep at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 11.