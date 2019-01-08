Obituary: Mickie (Marie) Parker

If you were blessed to meet our mom, Mickie (Marie) Parker you met the most tenacious, caring, positive, willful woman who no matter what time of day you stopped to visit you’d be greeted with cookies, snacks a bowl of strawberries and offered coffee or of course a beer. Tough as nails with a heart of gold that melted when she cradled one of her grandchildren, let alone the great grandchildren.

No one could pass up Mickie’s peanut butter or chocolate chips with nuts cookies; let alone her amazing fudge. Baking was a love only for people to enjoy. What she loved were friends coming over to share a libation and visit for hours. You could often catching her sitting at a casino playing and of course winning at video poker. As years went on her and Dad were in their element fishing, camping and of course hunting, proud to display their prizes from Kaibab in the living room. Until Dad passed in 2011 mom loved the wild, four wheel drive excursions the both of them would take. To fill that fun she missed, playing and winning at local pool and poker tournaments filled her cup.

Moving and travels made mom a flexible woman, ha! Aside from the fact she was an outstanding dancer, dance instructor, skilled figure skater and could do the splits into her sixties. She also had a gift for serving people. She loved bar tending and there was no other with her wit and swiftness but look out though she could keep up with the toughest. Born in Minnesota January 28, 1941 the youngest daughter of Orville and Serena Gronvold. Spending life in her 30s and beyond mainly in Arizona (a couple of stops at in Nevada and California) wherever the golf course was calling dad to be superintendent. Their heart calling place was always the Verde Valley, especially Lake Montezuma and Rimrock.

