Letter: Williams resident thanked for quick action

To the editor:

On behalf of the Williams Volunteer Fire Department, I wish to extend our compliments and thanks to Williams resident Bob Rich.



Mr. Rich who works for the U.S. Forest Service was driving near 10th Street and Sherman Ave on Dec. 19 when he saw a house on fire. Mr. Rich stopped and forcibly knocked on the front door. The occupant stated he was not aware of the fire at the time and that Mr. Rich assisted him in exiting the structure. Mr. Rich then assisted neighbors in obtaining a garden hose and attempted to suppress the fire, which was on the exterior of the home.



Mr. Rich's action are in keeping with the highest standards of the fire service and community involvement. We would like to commend him for his efforts to ensure the safety of the occupant.

Sincerely,

John D. Moede

(Former) Assistant Fire Chief

Williams Fire Department