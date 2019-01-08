Heritage Elementary announces December Students of the Month

Heritage Elementary recently announced its December Students of the Month. Students include second grade student Evette P., first grade student Jacob P., eighth grade student Chloe S., fifth grade student Xitlali A. and sixth grade student Chris R. Heritage’s character trait in December was responsibility.
