Community calendar: week of Jan. 9

Wyldlife winter camp Feb. 8-10

Williams Younglife is hosting winter camp for middle school students Feb. 8-10. More information is available about WyldLife in Williams or winter camp at (310) 480-2570.

Parks in the Pines 4-H season begins

Parks in the Pines 4-H club returns for the 2019 year with their first meeting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Maine Consolidated School. The club offers projects in beeef, swine, lamb and cloverbuds. Anyone intersted is invited to attend.

ADOT public information workshop

Grand Canyon National Park Airport — Drainage Master Plan & Water Use Study will take place Jan. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. (stop by anytime) at Tusayan Town Hall, 845 Mustang Dr., Tusayan.

Stop by anytime to review materials, talk with project representatives and provide your comments.

Valentine's bake sale

A Valentine's bake sale for Save Meant to Rescue will take place Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SAVE-MTR invites public to meeting

SAVE-Meant to Rescue dog organization invites the public to join its meeting the first Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. at Walker Hall. Please come and help brainstorm to get the facility done.

Change starting Jan. 15 for utility and rent assistance

Coconino County community services is extending its service days for utility and rent assistance to Tuesday and Thursdays, by appointment only. More information is available at (928) 649-7453.

Williams Food Pantry open Saturdays

The Williams Food Pantry is open weekly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday at 125 S. 3rd Street. More information is available by calling (928) 255-9039.

Heritage School food drive

Heritage Charter School is hosting a food drive through November. The class bringing in the most food will win a prize. Items needed include: stuffing, canned vegetables, instant mashed potatoes, gravy packets, canned pupkin, mac and cheese. Items can be brought to the office at 790 E. Rodeo Road in Williams. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-3993.

Warm clothing drive

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 13 are holding a warm clothing drive and are accepting donations of hats, mittens, socks and scarves.

The items will be donated to a veteran and family as the season turns to winter.

Donations are being accepted at Cordova Post 13, 425 W Grant Avenue and Williams City Hall.

American Legion Auxiliary membership drive

The American Legion Auxiliary Cordova Post 13 is hosting a membership drive at the American Legion 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. The legion will serve food each Thursday from 5-8 p.m. for those who are interested in memebership. Suggested donation is $7, all proceeds will benefit the Auxiliary. Menu will vary but will include stew, spaghetti, burgers, soups and more.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Kiwanis Coat Drive

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.

Someone gets a nice warm coat, you get more closet space. Win-Win.