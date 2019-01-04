More snow on the way for Williams Jan. 5

Just as residents are getting a reprieve from the snow and cold temperatures that followed a New Year’s Eve storm, forecasters are now predicting another wave of snow to reach Williams Jan. 5.

According to the National Weather Service in Bellemont, Williams could receive 6 – 8 inches of snow this weekend.

Most of Arizona received heavy precipitation earlier this week with the highest recordings at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and eastern Arizona. Williams, Parks and Flagstaff received 3-5 inches of snow.

This weekend’s storm is expected to reach communities as low as 5,000 feet. More snow is expected in the high country and travelers should be prepared for dangerous travel conditions by Saturday night.

Tonight

Increasing clouds are expected with a low around 10 degrees. There will be a southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday

It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. Wind chill values could bring the low to -1 degree. South winds will increase 7 to 10 mph. Skies will remain cloudy and snow will begin after 11 p.m. The low will be 25 degrees with winds 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent, with snow accumulation of 2 – 4 inches.

Sunday

Snow will continue until 11 a.m. and turn to lighter showers after that. The high will be 33 degrees with southwest winds from 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent, with new snow accumulation of 3 - 5 inches. Sunday evening there is a 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. The low will be around 11 degrees with snow accumulation of less than 1 inch.

Monday

The high will be 43 degrees and sunny. The low that evening will be around 19 degrees.

Visit www.weather.gov/fgz for weather updates in the Williams area. Information about road closures, wrecks and road conditions is available at az511.gov or by calling 511.