Williams 911: week of Jan. 2

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others)—

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers took in found property on Franklin;

• Officers delivered toys from toy drive for Christmas;

• Officers took possible elder abuse on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Pebble Beach;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to fire alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took private property hit and run accident at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman, male arrested for disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, subject removed;

• Officers responded to neighbor issues on Highland Meadows;

• Officers arrested a male for a valid felony warrant on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Highland Meadows;

• Officers took fraud report from local hotel;

• Officers responded to a fight at Love’s Travel Stop, two transients in verbal argument separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana (10.2 grams) and possession of drug paraphernalia after traffic stop on Rodeo and Franklin;

• Officers took criminal damage report at local hotel;

• Officers responded to open door at local business, store searched and owner called who locked doors;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at Kaibab Lake, subjects playing paint ball;

• Officers arrested two males on Grand Canyon Boulevard after traffic stop, possession of marijuana (5.0 grams) and the other for possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.

• Officers responded to an alarm on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers dealt with transient who had campfire on Rodeo Road and Route 66.

• Officers delivered Christmas presents to over 15 families in city that are in need of help;

• Officers arrested a male for fictitious tags on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, intoxicated male removed;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Sultana;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Seventh Street;

• Officers took criminal damage at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearizona;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues, slide offs, stuck motorist, assisted DPS with accidents;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Airport and Rodeo Road;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Pine;

• Officers took private property accident at KFC;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, male trespassed and

Officers issued 20 citations and gave out 59 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Information provided by Williams Police Department