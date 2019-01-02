Northeast wind brings cold temps to Williams; warmer Thursday

Photo by Wendy Howell.
People can expect a cold, blustery day in Williams. The National Weather Service in Bellemont forecasts a high near 30 degrees and sunny today. However, wind chill values could be as low as -12 degrees. There will be a north to northeast wind from 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
Humphrey's Peak and Snowbowl could see wind gusts 50+ mph today.
Winter weather continues across the White Mountains with new snowfall amounts of 1-3 forecast for today.
Tonight:
Clear, with a low around 7 degrees. East to southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Jan. 3
Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values as low as -2 degrees. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Evening low will be around 15 degrees, with east wind 3 to 6 mph.
Jan. 4
Sunny, with a high near 48. There will be light and variable wind coming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. The evening will be clear, with a low around 20 degrees.
Jan. 5
Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. There is 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 p.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.
Jan. 6
Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Later that night there is a 50 percent chance of snow showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.