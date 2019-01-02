Northeast wind brings cold temps to Williams; warmer Thursday

People can expect a cold, blustery day in Williams. The National Weather Service in Bellemont forecasts a high near 30 degrees and sunny today. However, wind chill values could be as low as -12 degrees. There will be a north to northeast wind from 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Humphrey's Peak and Snowbowl could see wind gusts 50+ mph today.

Winter weather continues across the White Mountains with new snowfall amounts of 1-3 forecast for today.

Tonight:

Clear, with a low around 7 degrees. East to southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Jan. 3

Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values as low as -2 degrees. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Evening low will be around 15 degrees, with east wind 3 to 6 mph.

Jan. 4

Sunny, with a high near 48. There will be light and variable wind coming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. The evening will be clear, with a low around 20 degrees.

Jan. 5

Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. There is 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 p.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 25 degrees.

Jan. 6

Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Later that night there is a 50 percent chance of snow showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees.