Williams Police Department delivers toys to children

Williams Police Department delivered toys to children in Williams Dec. 23. (photo/WPD)

  • Originally Published: January 1, 2019 9:15 a.m.

    • Williams Police Department delivered donated toys to the Williams community Dec. 23. The toy drive was for Williams residents, specifically for families struggling financially. Toys were for children from infants to 16 years of age.

