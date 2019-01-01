Red Lake man arrested for sexual exploitation of minors

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Charles Henry Hightower, 83, a resident of the Red Lake neighborhood, nine miles north of Williams, was arrested and booked into the Coconino County Jail Dec. 20 for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Dec. 20, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Deputies served a search warrant at the residence after receiving information that a resident in the Red Lake Neighborhood was possibly in possession of child pornography on a personal computer at his residence. During the investigation the subject turned over a computer, which was examined by a Sheriff’s Office Computer Forensics Investigator. After securing a search warrant to examine the computer, the investigator located several images consistent with child pornography on that computer.

After confirming the presence of the images on the initial computer, another search warrant was obtained to search the residence for additional devices. During the search of the residence, additional computers and electronic devices were seized. Detectives and Investigators are currently reviewing the additional items of evidence seized during the search warrant and additional charges could result.

If anyone has information that may assist this investigation they are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Hightower is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office