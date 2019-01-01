New officers selected for Williams Fire

Williams Volunteer Fire Department selected a new fire chief and assistant chief during its Dec. 5 meeting. Chase Pearson (right) was recognized for his five years as fire chief during the Dec. 8 Williams Fire Department Christmas party. Kevin Shulte (left) was selected by fire department members as the new chief. Don Mackay was selected as assistant fire chief replacing John Moede. Ryan Kopicky and Cameron Maebe were selected as captains for the department. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

By Loretta Yerian

  • Originally Published: January 1, 2019 11:16 a.m.

    • Williams Volunteer Fire Department selected a new fire chief and assistant chief during its Dec. 5 meeting. Kevin Shulte was selected by fire department members as the new chief. Don Mackay was selected as assistant fire chief replacing John Moede. Outgoing Chase Pearson was recognized for his five years as fire chief during the Dec. 8 Williams Fire Department Christmas party. Ryan Kopicky and Cameron Maebe were selected as captains for the department.

