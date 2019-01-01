New officers selected for Williams Fire

Williams Volunteer Fire Department selected a new fire chief and assistant chief during its Dec. 5 meeting. Kevin Shulte was selected by fire department members as the new chief. Don Mackay was selected as assistant fire chief replacing John Moede. Outgoing Chase Pearson was recognized for his five years as fire chief during the Dec. 8 Williams Fire Department Christmas party. Ryan Kopicky and Cameron Maebe were selected as captains for the department.