Editorial: Looking into 2019 with Williams-Grand Canyon News

It’s a new year — 2019. For some that means a fresh start, a time to set goals and aim for the stars. For others, it’s a time of reflection, a time to look back at what occurred in the last 365 days and ponder the experiences you’ve had, the lessons you’ve learned. Then there’s others who, for them Jan. 1 is just another day — a day off work or a day spent doing whatever it is they enjoy most.

Wherever you fall in this range of New Years’ personalities, there is one consistent factor you can depend in the future. The Williams-Grand Canyon News will continue to keep you up to date on all your local news and will continue to share the feature stories and photographs that you have come to enjoy.

We value our readers. As your community newspaper we take our job serious. We want to be there at the important moments, for the mountain tops and valleys that each community experiences throughout the year.

We welcome you to be a part of our newspaper — we encourage you to submit photographs and letters to the editor and follow us on our social media pages — on Facebook at Grand Canyon News and Williams News, on Twitter at @GCanyonNews and @WilliamsAZNews or online at grandcanyonnews.com and williamsnews.com.

And wherever you are in life, whether you’re setting goals for the new year, reflecting on the past or moving through life day to day, we want to wish you the very best 2019.