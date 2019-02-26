Young Life Steak Dinner and Auction March 3

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Young Life is selling tickets and accepting donations for the 14th annual Steak Dinner and Auction to be held at Lost Canyon March 3.

Christin Kopicky, a Williams Young Life Committee member, said the purpose behind the Steak Dinner and Auction is to help raise money for high school and middle school youth going to summer camp. The event also introduces or exposes local residents to Williams Young Life.

“The purpose of our Steak Dinner and Auction is two-fold,” she said. “One is to raise funds that go directly to our high school and middle school friends to get them to summer camp, as well as fund the area for weekly events. The second purpose is to expose local Williams community members to the mission and vision of Williams Young Life, to share stories of youth that have been impacted and make community connections for support.”

Young Life’s mission is to introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ and help them grow in their faith. They do this through building relationships and walking through the school year with them.

Currently, Williams Young Life has around 30 high school students and 10 middle school students who meet on a weekly basis. During Young Life meetings, youth play games and leaders share the gospel.

“It’s just a safe space for kids to come and be seen and heard and loved. We don’t force anything upon them whatsoever, we simply want to share with them what has changed our lives,” said Christina Thibault, area director for Williams Young Life, in an previous interview.

Any Young Life youth who help at the Steak Dinner will receive $50-100 off their camp costs.

Summer camp is $300 for high school students who will be going to Lost Canyon, and $525 for middle school students who will be going to Oakbridge in California.

The group is hosting a silent and live auction. Adult tickets are $10, children ages 3-9 are $5 and children under three are free. Guests may also choose to purchase a table for eight for $65.

Entry tickets cover dinner and the opportunity to participate in the silent and live auctions. The silent auction begins at 4 p.m. and dinner is served at 5 p.m. The live auction begins at 6 p.m.

The group is seeking donations for auction items. All proceeds from the event will go directly to support Young Life’s work with local youth in Williams. Young Life is a 501(c)(3) organization and all donations are tax deductible.

“We have a few new items for auction, Diamondback baseball tickets, Suns basketball tickets, exciting hunting packages and gift cards to local restaurants,” Kopicky said.

Outside of the Steak Dinner and Auction, Kopicky said one of the best way for the community to support Young Life in Williams is to get involved.

“Supporting financially by being a monthly donor, getting involved behind the scenes by joining our committee and spreading the word about the mission,” she said.

Young Life club for high school students meets every Monday. More information is available from Christina Thibault at (720) 938-3689.

Wyldlife club is for middle school students and meets every Friday at 604 Brookline Loop in Williams. More information is available from Ali Souva at (310) 480-2570.

To purchase tickets or donate an item visit https://tinyurl.com/williamsauction.

Lost Canyon is located at 1450 S. Perkinsville Road in Williams.