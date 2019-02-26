Williams’ Stormwater Master Plan in final phase

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Woodson Engineering and Surveying presented its completed Stormwater Master Plan for the city of Williams at the Feb. 14 city council meeting. The council is now viewing the survey with the intention to approve it at its Feb. 28 meeting.

The city hired Woodson Engineering to take a close look at its current storm drainage system to identify possible weaknesses or deficiencies in the system and prepare a Stormwater Master Plan.

“We evaluated, surveyed and did a condition assessment of the stormwater system of Williams,” said Mike Janes, senior project manager for Woodson. “We not only looked at the major drainages for capacity but also at the culverts and the condition of things. The overall summary is that your stormwater system looks pretty good. Most of it is operating as designed and how it should.”

Janes said the approval of the Stormwater Master Plan will also place the city of Williams in a better position when attempting to secure funding from the county or other sources.

The city’s watershed is fed by Bill Williams Mountain and contributes to seven major drainage basins. The stormwater runoff flows through a series of channels and culverts that drain from south to north.

Woodson evaluated existing runoff, the performance of existing infrastructure and the

condition of existing infrastructure, identified system deficiencies and hazard areas and recommended improvements.

Engineers spent several weeks surveying and documenting the location of catch basins, storm drain piping, culverts and channels for the major drainages within the city. They also evaluated the condition of the existing stormwater infrastructure.

“It’s a plan, but it’s also an assessment of your system to get an idea of where you are at,” Janes said.

During the survey, an autoCAD/GIS map was created of the downtown drainage system and the major drainage channels and culverts. A hydrologic and hydraulic model was used to evaluate the system for the appropriate design storm performance for each type of stormwater facility.

“There has never been a map of the downtown system — where things connect and where things flow,” Janes said. “We’ve done this as part of it. I personally stuck my head in every single manhole and storm drain in the downtown area and looked into every catch basin to see what it looks like.”

In addition to the evaluation and mapping, the engineers also composed a prioritized list of needs for the city’s stormwater system.

The most expensive item on the list is the suggestion of lining Cataract Creek with concrete through the downtown area.

“Cataract Creek cannot contain flows from a 100 year storm,” Janes said. “You could increase capacity by concrete lining it. Right now its grass and natural vegetation, which slows it down and backs it up. Concrete line it and it will go through town faster and push more through.”

The city’s current stormwater system transmits runoff through four drainage channels, 22 culverts, 2 miles of stormwater pipes, 25 stormwater manholes and 107 catch basins. All of the drainage system combines on the far north end of the city in the Cataract Creek drainage which eventually discharges into the Colorado River.

As part of the study, major culvert crossings and open channels were analyzed to check capacity and determine the need for upgrades.

The engineers created a Stormwater Capital Improvement Program to address the city’s short and long term stormwater capital needs and to prioritize projects. They identified $5.4 million in projects to upgrade the stormwater system in Williams, although the projects could be completed as funding became available.

The top potential SCIP projects included repairs to the Fifth Street culvert, repairs and cleaning to the Cataract Creek area, and repairs to the Second Street and Route 66 catch basin.

The most expensive project would be the concrete lining of Cataract Creek at approximately $5 million.