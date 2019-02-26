Williams resident Bailee Cameron makes dean's list

AZUSA, Calif. – Williams resident Bailee Cameron was recently honored when she made the academic Dean's List at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California.

A social work major, Cameron was honored for the fall semester 2018 academic standing for having a 3.5 or better grade-point average. She is joined by 1,976 other students receiving the same honor.

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical Christian university committed to God first and excellence in higher education.

With 61 bachelor's degrees, 45 master's degrees, 24 certificates, 12 credentials and eight doctoral programs, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.