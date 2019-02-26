Williams High School senior spotlight: Isabel Ortiz

Isabel has lived in Williams for 10 years after moving here from Mexico. She said it was difficult to adjust since she didn’t know English, although she is fluent now.

She has been involved with journalism, National Honor Society and the Viking Grill at Williams High School.

She said her favorite classes were science with Mrs. Smith and Mr. Lee, culinary with Ms. Moreno and history with Mrs. Lee.

She said Ms. Moreno has been a positive influence on her, giving her advice. She said Mrs. Lee has pushed her to do her best, and Mr. Brownlee has always made sure she is having a good day.

Upon graduation, Isabel plans to attend Coconino Community College to study sociology. She would like to get into the law field.

Isabel worked in Tusayan at R.P.’s Stage Stop over the summer.

If she went on a road trip she would take Kasyanna, Cody Weathersby, Stephen Gary, Chris, Matt, Deija, Trisha, Paula and Kaia, among many others.