Vikings cap season with 1A Central Region recognitions

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) has announced the 1A Central Region awards.

The AIA recognizes student-athletes and coaches in a statewide recognition process with input from coaches.

Several Williams High School Vikings were recognized for their basketball talents.

Topping the list, Vikings junior William McMenamin was selected as the 1A Central Region Player of the Year.

McMenamin led the 1A Central Region in scoring this year, finishing the season averaging 21.3 points per game with a total of 206 field goals. His next closest competitor was Aleryn Reid of Grand Canyon with 147.

McMenamin also topped the list for free throws with 137 this season, shooting 67 percent. Latrell Kinlicheenie of Joseph City was second with 83.

McMenamin averaged 11.5 rebounds per game placing him first in the region. He had 166 defensive and 134 offensive for a total of 300 rebounds this season. Viking Ceasar Santana was second with 201 defensive and 96 offensive for a total of 297 rebounds. He averaged 11 per game.

McMenamin topped the region for blocked shots with 98 this season, averaging 3.8 per game.

He also had the most double-doubles with 16. Santana finished second with 10.

Viking Zain Grantham topped the region for assists with 162 total, averaging 6 per game.

Senior Stephen Gary was selected to the All-Region 1st team. Gary was ninth in region with 11.7 points per game. Gary finished fourth in the region for free throws with 68.

Ash Fork Spartans Alex Keele and Cesar Acosta were also selected to the All-Region 1st team. Jose Escobedo was selected to the All-Region 2nd team.

Honorable mentions included sophomore Vikings Zain Grantham and Caesar Santana.

Spartans Salvador Garcia and Jesus Pedraza were also on the honorable mentions list.

Chris Bayer of Basis was selected as Region Coach of the Year. Caden Owens of Mogollon was Offensive Player of the Year, and Noble Tenney of Mogollon was Defensive Player of the Year.

Sevaral Lady Vikes were recognized for their talents this season.

Vikings sophomore Sydnee Mortensen was selected to the 1A Central All-Region 1st Team. Junior Maegan Ford and senior Amaryssa Orozco were selected to the All-Region 2nd Team.

Honorable mentions include Vikings sophomore Aaliyah Alvarado and junior Madi Olson, and Ash Fork Spartans Celeste Ayala, Jasmine Ayala, Paola Ayala and Andrea Tellez.

Coach of the Year is Jim Maner of Mogollon. Defensive Player of the Year is Jilliana Maner of Mogollon. Offensive Player of the Year is Cayli Miles of Grand Canyon and Region Player of the Year is Makenzie Willis of Mogollon.

Mortensen averaged 14.7 points per game and finished first in the 1A Central Region for 3-point shots with 54. The next closest was Alana Keebahe and Longhoma of Grand Canyon with 35. Mortensen also topped the list for free throws making 88 this season. She was followed by Belen Vega of Mayer with 59.

Mortensen finished the regular season in second place for field goals in the region with 127. Savannah Longhoma of Grand Canyon was first with 140

For the entire 1A Conference, Mortensen’s 88 free throws placed her second behind Shelby Yocum of Ray who had 154. Mortensen’s 54 3-pointers placed her second behind Autumn Nelson of Baboquivari who had 82.

Ford finished third in the 1A Central Region for assists averaging 2.4 per game, she was fifth for field goals with 114, and fifth for 3-pointers with 30. Ford was 10th in the 1A Conference for field goals and seventh for 3-pointers.