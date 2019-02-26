Soda jerks at Smiths Corner Drug in Williams

This is the mid-1950s. From left: Ivan Smith, Bobbie Smith, Socorro Avila, Mrs. Berger, Ms. Navarro and Katherine Gonzales.

I worked with all of these people as a soda jerk one summer and weekends.

Randall Hosesiema, the jewelry maker at Vaugh's Indian Store, was a regular 2 p.m. each afternoon for a 5 cent root beer that was served in a paper cone that fit in a bake-lite base.

Glenda Gum Barber