Obituary: James (Buster Lutts) Ralph Anderson

Buster was born March 31, 1941 in Davis, Oklahoma. He died in Flagstaff, Arizona February 19, 2019.

Buster was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Lutts; father, Jack Lutts; brothers, J. Randall Lutts and Pete Lutts and sisters, Audrey Ranson and Donna Lutts. He is survived by sisters, Sharon Kay Martinez and Dorothy Jean Murphy, a brother, Phillip Ray Lutts and several nieces and nephews.

Buster lived in Williams a very long time and spent his life as a real life cowboy, a musician and a cowboy artist. He was well known around the area and leaves behind many friends who will miss his friendly smile and his stories.

Services will be held March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of William, 629 W. Grant, Williams Arizona.

Funeral arrangements were arranged by Lozano’s Mortuary of Flagstaff.