Obituary: Charles E. Nixon

A resident of Ash Fork Arizona since 1952 and a World War II veteran, Charles was born in Locklan, Ohio and passed peacefully in Prescott Valley, Arizona surrounded by family.

Charles is survived by wife of 71 years Gladys Nixon, son Charles A. Nixon (Susan), 3 grand children (Cara, Chad, Elaina), 6 great grand children, 2 great-great grandchildren.

As a life long builder and stone mason in northern Arizona with work in Ash Fork, Grand Canyon, Williams, Seligman, Sedona, Flagstaff and Prescott.

Services will be held at the Ash Fork Baptist Church on March 1, 2019 at 1 p.m.

No graveside services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ash Fork Historical Society & Museum in his name.