Letter: VFW seeks veterans stories for new book

Dear Editor

As you know, the Williams VFW Auxiliary 12128, is here to help our veterans. As a fundraiser for the projects we are endeavoring to accomplish, we are going to publish a book called “Williams, Arizona Remembers their Veterans.” Everyone in this community will be able to submit a story and picture of their veteran in this book. The stories will have to be submitted as follows:

Story of the veteran of no more than 500 words emailed to us in a Word document file. One picture of the veteran, also emailed to a yet to be determined email address. The author of the story will include a copy of the Veteran’s DD214 or other proof of service. The author will sign a release form to allow the Auxiliary to use the story for the purpose of fundraising for same and to release the rights for said story for this one occasion. The stories will be written in good taste with no R rated language as this will be an encouraged book for young people to read and get to know those who served our country. The veteran does not have to live or have lived here, just the family member writing the story.

If the number of stories gets to enormous, we will make two books.

All proceeds from this book will go to VFW Auxiliary 12128 to fund programs and help to our veterans.

If anyone is interested in submitting their veteran’s story, please call 928-853-0395 for more information.

Also, if anyone wants to help out those that can not use a computer and needs their story typed on a Word document, please let us know that you would be available to do this kindness so more can get their stories told.

Thank you,

Cosette Riggs, Chaplain

VFW Auxialiary 12128

(928) 853-0395

Soulntrust@reagan.com