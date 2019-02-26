Letter: Kudos to Williams snow removal crews

City of Williams snow removal crews work to plow and remove snow from the city streets Feb. 22. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

  • Originally Published: February 26, 2019 11:35 a.m.

    • Dear Editor:

    To the city of Williams snow removal crews:

    YOU ARE AWESOME!

    Thank you very much.

    Jace Zack

    Williams resident

