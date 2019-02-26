Indoor shooting range to open in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Gunfighter Canyon, a premier indoor shooting range, is expanding to Williams Arizona.

On Feb. 13, the company deposited a temporary, mobile facility next to Mountain Man Mercantile in downtown Williams.

Nishan Campbell, co-founder and CEO of Gunfighter Canyon, said the location is a temporary facility until the company decides on a property for a more permanent structure.

“This is our test facility. This will be here temporarily, when we decide the size of the facility that we actually need to build here we will do that,” he said.

This is the second location for the company, which currently owns and operates a larger indoor range in Page, Arizona.

According to a recent release, the facility in Page is one of the states most visited machine gun ranges.

Because of rapid tourism growth, with a special appeal for internationally visitors, Gunfighter Canyon is to open its second location on Route 66 in Williams.

Campbell said the range will feature the same firearms as their facility in Page, ranging from fully automatic machine-guns to cowboy classics.

“Our response from tourists in Page has been overwhelming and the time is right to expand,” Campbell said. “We’ve found a perfect spot in Williams to offer our shooting experiences in the Gateway to the Grand Canyon city. With our focus on safety, education and the overall shooting experience, Gunfighter Canyon will positively impact the area and give travelers the opportunity to experience a wide variety of weapons.”

Campbell said the facility will open mid-March. He said they plan to see how the range does before deciding whether they will be open year-round.

“We are going to test it this season and see what the response is. We’ll roll into December and go from there,” he said.

Gunfighter Canyon of Williams will be located at 400 W. Route 66.

About Gunfighter Canyon

Gunfighter Canyon is a veteran owned and operated business with over 90 percent of its employees being U.S. Military Veterans. Gunfighter Canyon takes great care in certifying all its employees as NRA Certified Range Safety Officers with an emphasis in historical and modern firearm education.