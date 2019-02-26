Community calendar: week of Feb. 27

Little League Tryouts Mar. 2; registration closing soon

Williams Little League Major (ages 9-12) and Junior (ages 13-15) baseball and softball tryouts are March 2 at 10 a.m. at the Williams Elementary Middle School gym. Anyone moving up from Minors or new to the league needs to attend. Majors regular registration is open until March 9. Late fee starts March 11. Registration closes after 60 registered players. T-Ball / Minors/ Juniors practice will start in May. Registration is online at at williamslittleleague.com. Quesitons can be posted at williamslittleleague@gmail.com.

Rose Newbold retirement party March 1

Recreation Director Rose Newbold is retiring after a 20-plus year career working for the city of Williams.

To honor her hard work and dedication, the community is giving a party in her honor.

Everyone is inivited encouraged to pay tribute, give her a hug or say thanks for all she has done for William's kids over the years.

The party is Friday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn.

There will be food and non-alcoholic drinks provided.

If you wish to give her a retirement gift, may we suggest a gift card for her to enjoy later. More info can be found by contacting Kerry-Lynn Moede at (602) 818-6559.

14th annual Young Life Steak Dinner and Auction March 3

Young Life Williams will host its 14th annual Steak Dinner and Auction beginning at 4 p.m. March 3 at Lost Canyon, 1450 S. Perkinsville Road. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 9 and under and free for children under 3. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/williamsauction and online bidding will be available. More information is available from Christina Thibault at (720) 938-3689 or younglifewilliams@gmail.com.

Northern Arizona Hospice seeks volunteers

Northern Arizona Hospice is looking for volunteers. Free volunteer training is available. Classes start Feb. 25. More information about volunteering and Northern Arizona Hospice is available at (928) 779-9795.

Free tax preparation

The AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance at Williams Senior Center every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through April 10. It is open to taxpayers of all ages. A social security card, photo ID and income documents are needed. Call (928) 919-9277 for an appointment. Walk-ins are accepted too.

SAVE-MTR invites public to meeting

SAVE-Meant to Rescue dog organization invites the public to join its meeting the first Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. at Walker Hall. Please come and help brainstorm to get the facility done.

International Kadampa Retreat open house March 3

The International Kadampa Retreat Center (IKRC) Grand Canyon will host a free public open house and pancake breakfast on March 3 from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m at 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road in Williams.

Food preservation 101

An introduction to preserving food class will be held March 16 from noon-4p.m. at the Williams Senior Center. The class costs $20 and is inteded for those interested in learning to preserve food with an emphasis on canning in a water bath and pressure canners. Please call Beth to register at (928) 679-5762.