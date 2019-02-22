Update: Winter storm dumps total of 37 inches of snow on Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Williams received a total of 37 inches of snow from the latest winter storm, according to the National Weather Service.

DPS reports that from 3 a.m. Feb. 21 through 3 a.m. this morning troopers in their four northern districts received more than 400 calls for stuck vehicles and slide-offs and responded to approximately 76 crashes.

Snow showers are expected today with a daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

There is a 10 percent chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. with a low around 4 degrees tonight.

Saturday expect a high near 33 degrees and clear skies.

Snowfall report for Feb. 22: The National Weather Service reported the following totals as of 10 a.m. Flagstaff Airport 38.9 in Williams 37.0 in N. Rim Grand Canyon 22.0 in Ash Fork 15.0 in Desert View Grand Canyon 12.0 in Tuba City 0.5 in

ADOT continues to advise travelers to delay travel across northern Arizona during the current winter storm because heavy snow or crashes could make roads impassable. Additionally, there is no estimated time to reopen closed highways and additional closures are possible depending on weather and crashes.

The following highways are closed:

I-17 northbound from State Route 179 (Sedona turnoff) to Flagstaff.

SR 89A is closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff.

SR 87 is closed in both directions from Payson to Winslow.

SR 87 is closed in both directions between Bush Highway and Payson.

SR 260 is closed in both directions between Star Valley and Heber.

SR 260 is closed in both directions from just east of I-17 to SR 87.

US 60 is closed in both directions between SR 73 and just northeast of Globe.

SR 77 is closed in both directions between Globe and Winkelman.

US 191 is closed in both directions between Alpine and Morenci.

I-40 is currently open in both directions.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed.