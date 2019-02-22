Update 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22: Storm continues to hinder travel in northern Arizona

WILLIAMS – Winter weather and crashes have closed multiple highways in northern Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should delay travel across northern Arizona during the current winter storm because heavy snow or crashes could make roads impassable. There is no estimated time to reopen any highways and additional closures are possible depending on weather and crashes.

The following highways are closed:

I-17 northbound is closed from State Route 179 (Sedona turnoff) to Flagstaff.

SR 89A is closed in both directions between Cave Springs Campground and I-17 (mp 387-398).

SR 87 is closed in both directions from Payson to Winslow. SR 87 has reopened between Phoenix and Payson.

SR 260 is closed in both directions between Star Valley and Heber. SR 260 is closed in both directions from east of I-17 to SR 87.

US 60 is closed in both directions between SR 73 and Globe.

SR 177 is closed in both directions between Globe and Winkelman.

SR 77 is closed from Winkelman to Globe.

SR 188 is closed between mileposts 263 (Reno Pass Rd) and 276 (SR 87).

US 191 is closed in both directions between Alpine and Morenci.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.