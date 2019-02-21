Update: Williams-Grand Canyon News office open Feb. 22

Update: 10:20 a.m.

Williams-Grand Canyon News is open for business and to make updates to websites and social media platforms today, Feb. 22.

The Williams-Grand Canyon News office is currently closed because of extreme weather conditions and will potentially remain closed until Monday, Feb. 25.

The websites and Facebook pages for Williams News and Grand Canyon News will be updated with the most up to date information, as it is made available in regard to school closures and weather conditions.

More information will be posted as weather conditions are taken into consideration.