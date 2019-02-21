Update: Williams-Grand Canyon News office open Feb. 22

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Update: 10:20 a.m.
Williams-Grand Canyon News is open for business and to make updates to websites and social media platforms today, Feb. 22.
The Williams-Grand Canyon News office is currently closed because of extreme weather conditions and will potentially remain closed until Monday, Feb. 25.
The websites and Facebook pages for Williams News and Grand Canyon News will be updated with the most up to date information, as it is made available in regard to school closures and weather conditions.
More information will be posted as weather conditions are taken into consideration.
More like this story
- Grand Canyon remains open during partial government shutdown
- Update: Winter storm dumps total of 37 inches of snow on Williams
- Update 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22: Storm continues to hinder travel in northern Arizona
- Interstate 40 eastbound ramp work at Bellemont begins Tuesday
- Pile burning planned near Parks and Dogtown Lake
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.