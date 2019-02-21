Coconino County declares state of emergency for major storm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino County Board of Supervisors are expected to affirm a State

of Emergency Declaration on Tuesday, Feb. 26. due to the major snow storm that started late

Wednesday evening. Chairman of the Board Art Babbott initially signed the declaration on

behalf of the Board today.

The Declaration allows the County Manager additional flexibility to deploy resources

throughout the County. For example, the County could deliver services such as road

maintenance operations on non-county roads to allow emergency service personnel access to

perform life and safety checks for County residents.

The Declaration also gives the County statutory authority to adjust schedules ensuring the

safety of its employees and residents. As of the time of this release, County offices will be closed

Thursday, Feb. 21 through the weekend and will reopen Monday, Feb. 25. Court services,

including the County Attorney’s Office and the Clerk of the Court, will operate with minimal

staffing Friday.

Emergency Management Services, Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office will continue to be

fully deployed. The County Emergency Operations Center will also remain active until

conditions change. During the closure, the County will continue to provide public services and

be responsive to the needs of its citizens. People are encouraged to call ahead prior to trying to

access any County administrative services or attend meetings.

The U.S. National Weather Service – Flagstaff is predicting potential record snowfall totals for

the area dating back to 1915. The storm has already exceeded precipitation predictions which

has caused roadways and travel conditions to worsen and become extremely dangerous.

Information provided by Coconino County.