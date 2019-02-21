Coconino County declares state of emergency for major storm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino County Board of Supervisors are expected to affirm a State
of Emergency Declaration on Tuesday, Feb. 26. due to the major snow storm that started late
Wednesday evening. Chairman of the Board Art Babbott initially signed the declaration on
behalf of the Board today.
The Declaration allows the County Manager additional flexibility to deploy resources
throughout the County. For example, the County could deliver services such as road
maintenance operations on non-county roads to allow emergency service personnel access to
perform life and safety checks for County residents.
The Declaration also gives the County statutory authority to adjust schedules ensuring the
safety of its employees and residents. As of the time of this release, County offices will be closed
Thursday, Feb. 21 through the weekend and will reopen Monday, Feb. 25. Court services,
including the County Attorney’s Office and the Clerk of the Court, will operate with minimal
staffing Friday.
Emergency Management Services, Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office will continue to be
fully deployed. The County Emergency Operations Center will also remain active until
conditions change. During the closure, the County will continue to provide public services and
be responsive to the needs of its citizens. People are encouraged to call ahead prior to trying to
access any County administrative services or attend meetings.
The U.S. National Weather Service – Flagstaff is predicting potential record snowfall totals for
the area dating back to 1915. The storm has already exceeded precipitation predictions which
has caused roadways and travel conditions to worsen and become extremely dangerous.
Information provided by Coconino County.
