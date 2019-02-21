Additional 4-8 inches snow still possible through Friday for Williams

Williams - The National Weather Service reports snow will continue to fall into late afternoon in northern Arizona through Friday, Feb. 21.
Periods of moderate to heavy snow will continue through 5 p.m. Travel will be very difficult or impossible.
Areas near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Forest Lakes, Heber- Overgaard, Payson, Pine-Strawberry, Sedona and Williams can still expect snow.
Additional snow forecast from 6 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday:
Williams 4 to 8 inches
Doney Park 6 to 10 inches
Flagstaff 8 to 12 inches
Forest Lakes 16 to 22 inches
Heber-Overgaard 9 to 15 inches
Payson 10 to 16 inches
Pine-Strawberry 14 to 20 inches
Sedona 6 to 10 inches
Tonight:
Snow could be heavy at times. Low around 16 with a south wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts could be as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Total nighttime snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Friday
Snow showers likely. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. The snow could be heavy at times. Mostly clear, with a low around 5 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -4. North northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 33 degrees. Wind chill values as low as -6 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
