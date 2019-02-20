Snow accumulation between 17 to 25 inches expected in northern Arizona

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – A major winter storm is on track to impact northern Arizona from late Wednesday night through Thursday. With a total accumulation between 17 to 25 inches.

Snow will begin to taper off into Friday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 11 p.m. this evening through 5 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that heavy snowfall will create very dangerous travel conditions at times.

According to NWS, snow showers are likely to start around 11 p.m. with heavy snow at times.

New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible tonight with 4 to 8 inches possible tomorrow and 3 to 5 inches Thursday night. On Friday, new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible. Friday night, there is a 10 percent chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. with a low around 5 degrees.

The storm should clear off by the weekend with highs in the low to mid 30s.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

ADOT crews are ready to plow snow and ice on highways, but it can still be hazardous to drive in a storm where visibility and road surface conditions can change quickly.

Drivers should never pass a snowplow that’s clearing a highway until the driver pulls over to let traffic pass. Drivers should leave extra room between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

For the latest weather reports and highway conditions visit ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, calling 511 or reviewing ADOT’s Twitter feed (@ArizonaDOT)