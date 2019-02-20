School closures announced as winter storm approaches

The winter storm that is supposed to hit northern Arizona late Wednesday and continue into Friday has caused some schools to announce they will be closed.
Below is a list of schools that have announced closures as of 6 p.m. Feb. 20:
Heritage Elementary School will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 21 for a snow day.
Maine Consolidated School has cancelled classes for Thursday, Feb. 20.
Williams Unified School District has cancelled classes for Thursday, Feb. 21.
Additionally, Falcon Friday school has also been cancelled. The Williams Jr. High basketball tournament has been rescheduled for next week. There will be no open gym Thursday night.
