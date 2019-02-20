North Country HealthCare working on modified schedule

North Country HealthCare will be working on a modified schedule due to inclement weather Feb. 21-Feb. 22.

The clinic will close at 3 p.m. Feb. 21 and open again at 10 a.m. Feb. 22.

Williams urgent care facilities will operate on a normal schedule.

Urgent Care is open Monday – Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you have a medical emergency, call 911.