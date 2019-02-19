Williams High School senior spotlight: Amaryssa Orozco

Amaryssa is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended WUSD schools since preschool. She is a third generation student.

Amaryssa has played on the volleyball, basketball and softball teams at the high school. She has also participated in the band, National Honor Society and student council. She is the senior class secretary.

She has enjoyed her welding class and her science classes at the high school. She said her favorite classes were her biology and chemistry classes with Ms. Carr and Mrs. Smith. She also enjoys Mrs. Montgomery’s math classes.

Amaryssa said Mr. Echeverria has encouraged her at the high school.

“He’s like a second father to me,” she said.

Amaryssa has worked at Bearizona and Dairy Queen.

Amaryssa plans to attend the University of Arizona to study science and would like to be a neonatal nurse or medical field provider. She has received several scholarships.

If she went on a road trip she would take Emily, Maddie, Jamie, Alyssa, Paula, Nancy, Maegan, Sydnee and all of her teammates from basketball and softball.