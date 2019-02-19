Williams 911: week of Feb. 20

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to a fight involving several subject on Route 66 in front of Canyon Club, subject separated no prosecutions desired by any party;

• Officers dealt with snow and traffic issues at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took suspicious activity report on Rodgers;

• Officers responded to non-injury accident on Rodeo and Quarter Horse Road, male cited for criminal damage;

• Officers took suspicious activity report on Quarter Horse Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, nothing found in area;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Circle K, male trespassed from property;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Fourth Street and Grant Avenue;

• Officers took barking dog report on Wells Fargo;

• Officers took a report of female who hit pot hole on Grand Canyon Boulevard and damaged vehicle;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sherman and Lewis, suspect fled area;

• Officers responded to man down on Slagel and Route 66, intoxicated male taken to hotel;

• Officers responded to non-injury accident on Route 66 and Echo Canyon, vehicle pulling trailer jack knifed no damage;

• Officers responded to semi blocking on Circle Pines, semi broke down removed after repair;

• Officers took report of dog issue on Route 66;

• Officers kept busy with snow related issued through out night;

• Officers took report of male urinating on Route 66 near Bearizona, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to female down outside Sultana, highly intoxicated female taken home by officers;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues, illegal parked cars, slide offs, stuck motorist, Love’s Travel Stop hill, elderly needed shoveled out;

• Officers responded to missing juvenile on Country Club, juvenile returned home;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon and Fulton;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;

Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 27 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.