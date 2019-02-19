Williams 911: week of Feb. 20

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to a fight involving several subject on Route 66 in front of Canyon Club, subject separated no prosecutions desired by any party;
• Officers dealt with snow and traffic issues at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took suspicious activity report on Rodgers;
• Officers responded to non-injury accident on Rodeo and Quarter Horse Road, male cited for criminal damage;
• Officers took suspicious activity report on Quarter Horse Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, nothing found in area;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Circle K, male trespassed from property;
• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Fourth Street and Grant Avenue;
• Officers took barking dog report on Wells Fargo;
• Officers took a report of female who hit pot hole on Grand Canyon Boulevard and damaged vehicle;
• Officers responded to domestic on Sherman and Lewis, suspect fled area;
• Officers responded to man down on Slagel and Route 66, intoxicated male taken to hotel;
• Officers responded to non-injury accident on Route 66 and Echo Canyon, vehicle pulling trailer jack knifed no damage;
• Officers responded to semi blocking on Circle Pines, semi broke down removed after repair;
• Officers took report of dog issue on Route 66;
• Officers kept busy with snow related issued through out night;
• Officers took report of male urinating on Route 66 near Bearizona, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to female down outside Sultana, highly intoxicated female taken home by officers;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers dealt with numerous snow issues, illegal parked cars, slide offs, stuck motorist, Love’s Travel Stop hill, elderly needed shoveled out;
• Officers responded to missing juvenile on Country Club, juvenile returned home;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon and Fulton;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;
Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 27 warnings.
