Wet winter leads to floods, snow

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The heaviest snowfall from a winter storm moving through northern Arizona has already fallen, though snow showers were expected through Feb. 19.
Feb. 18 Coconino County snow totals
Williams 10-14 in
Forest Lakes 21 in
Flagstaff Airport 14.5 in
Mountainaire 12-14 in
Munds Park 11-14 in
Kachina Village 11-13 in
Grand Canyon Village 9-10 in
Flagstaff 6-11 in
Bellemont (NWS Flagstaff) 6.9 in
Cosnino 6 in
Happy Jack 6 in
Ash Fork 4-5 in
Page 2-6 in
The National Weather Service reported Williams received 10-14 inches of snow Feb. 18. The Flagstaff airport has seen more than 14 inches of snow from the storm.
Six to eight inches have fallen in Payson, four inches in Show Low and four to seven inches in Prescott.
Meteorologist Nathan Lynum says another winter storm is expected to move through northern Arizona Feb. 21-22.
