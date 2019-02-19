Summer ramada reservations available for County Parks

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Coconino County Parks and Recreation will begin accepting summer ramada reservations Feb. 19. There are 11 ramadas at four County parks available for rent.

Ramadas are for hosting parties, reunions and get-togethers. They are available for rent seven days a week, for half or full days. Reserving a ramada for parties or special occasions will guarantee space and ensure utilities are active.

Prices range from $46-$114. Customers may reserve a ramada online at Coconino.az.gov/Parks/Ramadas or by going to the Parks and Recreation Administration office located at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop in Flagstaff. Regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

A staff member from Parks and Recreation will follow up with a rental confirmation within one business day. For reservations less than 24 hours in advance or questions contact the administration office at (928) 679-8000.

Information provided by Coconino County