A job well done: Moede honored for work with Williams Volunteer Fire Department

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Volunteer Fire Department recognized the dedication and contributions of outgoing firefighter John Moede at the Feb. 14 city council meeting.\

Former Fire Chief Chase Pearson presented Moede with an award for outstanding dedication to the department and the community.

Moede resigned from the department in December after serving as a support member, firefighter and assistant chief for the past seven years.

“I learned a lot from John over the last two years working with him,” Pearson said. “I know a lot of other folks have said the same thing.”

Pearson said Moede not only shared his expertise as a firefighter, but also diligently worked to find funding through grants for the department.

Originally from California, Moede retired from the Los Angeles Fire Department after 28 years where he served as a captain. He then worked as the Emergency Management Coordinator for the city of Scottsdale for five years.

He and his wife, Kerry-Lynn, have lived in Williams for the past 13 years where they both are known for their dedication to the community.

“He’s made a positive lasting impact on the community,” Pearson said.