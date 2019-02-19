Heritage Elementary Students of the Month

Heritage Elemetary's Students of the Month for February include: Heylie O for second grade; Andrea S for seventh grade; Zorian S for kindergarten; Avery M for sixth grade and Maaliyah L for fourth grade. The character trait of the month was caring.
Information provided by Heritage Elementary School
