Rain continues across northern Arizona, snow possible by Friday

Widespread rain continues across northern Arizona today. A Flood Watch remains in effect from noon today until Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service advises people to not cross flooded roadways.

Video Turnaround don't drown

A frontal system is pushing eastward into the intermountain West with precipitation easing up across California, while increasing across the Four Corners. Snow can be expected for the higher elevations where winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings have been issued.

Additionally, heavy rainfall and flooding could be an issue for parts of central and eastern Arizona for the rest of the day through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, things will finally clear up for the intermountain west, just in time for the next precipitation event to occur along the West Coast.

This afternoon

Showers continue with a high near 45. South wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Tonight

Rain showers before 2 a.m., then rain likely and possibly mixed with snow showers. Low around 31 degrees. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday

There is a 10 percent chance of snow showers before 11 a.m. It will be partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees. South to southwest winds from 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night

Snow showers likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26 degrees. South to southwest winds around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West to southwest winds 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday

Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Sunday Night

Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Washington's Birthday (Monday)

Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service, Flagstaff.