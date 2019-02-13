Kaibab Forest to hold presentation during Black History Month

Margaret Hangan, archaeologist with U.S. Forest Service - Kaibab National Forest, presents on the history of African Americans in northern Arizona from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Coconino Community College Lone Tree Campus Commons. This presentation is an effort to give local recognition during Black History Month.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.