Williams students enjoy an evening at the Royal Ball

A family enjoys the Royal Ball put on by the Williams Parent Teacher Organization for Williams Elementary-Middle School students Feb. 7. (Photo/Williams Elementary-Middle School)

  • Originally Published: February 12, 2019 10:58 a.m.

    • A Royal Ball was hosted by the Williams Parent Teacher Organization for Williams Elementary-Middle School students and their families Feb. 7.

    Students enjoy a night at the Royal Ball Feb. 7. (Photo/Williams Elementary-Middle School)

    Parents and students gather for a night of fun at Williams Elementary-Middle School. (Photo/Williams Elementary-Middle School)

