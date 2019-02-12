Williams Elementary-Middle School announces January Students of the Month.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School recently announced its Students of the Month.

Jaquelin Lara Romero is the kindergarten Student of the Month. Jaquelin is a very motivated student who tries her best on all her work. She is very responsible and respectful, always doing her homework and never getting her name on the board. She is a kind student, helping others when they need help.

The first grade SOM is Joanna Martinez. Joanna is an ideal student who demonstrates a strong work ethic by always doing her best work. She very often motivates and encourages her classmates to do their best and offers a helping hand when needed. She is a leader and leads with a positive attitude. She is an excellent helper to me and always asks what she can do to help, no matter what it is. Joanna has a kind heart and a strong mind. Keep shining, Joanna.

Kimber Hardin is the second grade SOM. Kimber is an excellent student and a joy to have in class. She is an enthusiastic learner who sets an example of excellence in behavior and cooperation. Congratulations and keep up the amazing work.

Tyler Graham is the third grade SOM. Tyler is a hard working student who always completes all his work with above average grades. He likes to be helpful in the classroom. Outside at recess he stands up for those who may get picked on. His personality makes him fun to have in class.

The fourth grade SOM is Jazmyn Thomas Hernandez. Jazmyn is a new student this year but she hit the ground running from day one. She is one of the nicest, kindest young ladies that we have in fourth grade. She works hard in all subjects and never complains about school. If she's done with her work you will catch her with her face in a book reading her heart out. She is a great role model for her peers and leader in the classroom. I can't think of a better student of the month than Jazmyn. You rock girl.

The fifth grade SOM is Ethan Jenks. Ethan is a wonderful example of kindness, toward his teachers and his peers. He is consistently hard working and always takes initiative.

Information provided by Williams Elementary-Middle School