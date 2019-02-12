Plan for full closures of I-40 near Seligman beginning Feb. 10

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for an extended closure of east-and westbound I-40 under the Interstate 40 B overpass (Exit 121) at Seligman beginning early next week as construction continues.

The closure will be in place continuously from 9 p.m. Feb. 10, through 11 a.m. Feb. 15.

The work will require the following restrictions:

• Eastbound I-40 drivers will use the off- and on-ramps at Exit 121 to exit and re-enter eastbound I-40.

• Westbound I-40 drivers will use the off- and on-ramps at Exit 121 to exit and re-enter westbound I-40.

• Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.

• The speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph.

• A 20-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

More information about the project is available at azdot.gov/I40bWSeligmanBridges

Information provided by ADOT